SUNDAY
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
AUTO RACING
9:05 a.m.
ESPN – Formula One: The Belgian Grand Prix, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium
12 p.m.
CBSSN – GT: The British Championship, Donnington Park, Leicestershire, England (taped)
FS1 – NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The CarShield 200, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.
1 p.m.
CBSSN – FIA World Rallycross: The World RX, Kymi Ring, Kausala, Finland (taped)
2 p.m.
CBSSN – GT World Challenge: America Race 2, Elkhart, Wis.
3:30 p.m.
NBCSN – IndyCar: The Bommarito Automotive Group 500, Race 2, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.
6 p.m.
FS1 – Moto America Superbike: Day 2, Ridge Motorsports Park, Mason County, Wash.
7 p.m.
CBSSN – Lucas Oil Off-Road Series: The Pro Buggy and Pro 2, San Bernardino, Calif. (taped)
CYCLING
7:30 a.m.
NBCSN – The Tour de France: Stage 2, Nice Haut Pays to Nice, 118 miles
1 p.m.
NBC – The Tour de France: Stage 2, Nice Haut Pays to Nice, 118 miles (taped)
GOLF
7:30 a.m.
GOLF – EPGA Tour Golf: The ISPS Handa UK Championship, Final Round, The Belfry, Warwickshire, England
1 p.m.
GOLF – PGA Tour Golf: The BMW Championship, Final Round, Olympia Fields North Course, Olympia Fields, Ill.
3 p.m.
GOLF – Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship, Final Round, Victoria National Golf Club, Evansville, Ind.
NBC – PGA Tour Golf: The BMW Championship, Final Round, Olympia Fields North Course, Olympia Fields, Ill.
5 p.m.
GOLF – LPGA Tour Golf: The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Final Round, Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, Ark.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
12 p.m.
ESPN2 – Pickerington North (Ohio) at Pickerington Central (Ohio)
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 – NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
2:30 p.m.
FS1 – NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
6 p.m.
FS2 – NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
KBO BASEBALL
3:55 a.m.
ESPN – Doosan at LG
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
TBS – NY Mets at NY Yankees
1:30 p.m.
NESN – Washington at Boston
4 p.m.
ESPN2 – NY Yankees at NY Mets
MLBN – Seattle at LA Angels
7 p.m.
ESPN – Atlanta at Philadelphia
ESPN2 – Atlanta at Philadelphia (Statcast AI Edition)
NBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN – Eastern Conference Semifinals: Boston vs. Toronto, Game 1, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
3:30 p.m.
ESPN – Western Conference First Round: LA Clippers vs. Dallas, Game 6, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
8:30 p.m.
TNT – Western Conference First Round: Denver vs. Utah, Game 6, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
NHL HOCKEY
6 p.m.
NBCSN – Western Conference Second Round: Colorado vs. Dallas, Game 4, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta
8 p.m.
NBC – Eastern Conference Second Round: Philadelphia vs. NY Islanders, Game 4, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
10:30 p.m.
NBCSN – Western Conference Second Round: Vegas vs. Vancouver, Game 4, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta
RODEO
3 p.m.
CBS – PBR: The WinStar World Casino & Resort Invitational, Fort Worth, Texas (taped)
8 p.m.
CBSSN – PBR: The WinStar World Casino & Resort Invitational, Fort Worth, Texas (taped)
RUGBY
4:30 a.m.
FS2 – NRL: Canterbury Bulldogs at Canberra
8 a.m.
FS2 – RFL: Hull FC at Huddersfield
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:45 p.m.
FS2 – Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: Forge FC vs. Atlético Ottawa, 1st Stage, UPEI Alumni Field, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island
10 p.m.
FS1 – MLS: LA FC at Seattle
SOFTBALL
1 p.m.
ESPNU – Athletes Unlimited: Team Warren vs. Team Pendley, Rosemont, Ill.
3:30 p.m.
ESPNU – Athletes Unlimited: Team Wagner vs. Team Fagan, Rosemont, Ill.
