SUNDAY

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

AUTO RACING

9:05 a.m.

ESPN – Formula One: The Belgian Grand Prix, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium

12 p.m.

CBSSN – GT: The British Championship, Donnington Park, Leicestershire, England (taped)

FS1 – NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The CarShield 200, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.

1 p.m.

CBSSN – FIA World Rallycross: The World RX, Kymi Ring, Kausala, Finland (taped)

2 p.m.

CBSSN – GT World Challenge: America Race 2, Elkhart, Wis.

3:30 p.m.

NBCSN – IndyCar: The Bommarito Automotive Group 500, Race 2, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.

6 p.m.

FS1 – Moto America Superbike: Day 2, Ridge Motorsports Park, Mason County, Wash.

7 p.m.

CBSSN – Lucas Oil Off-Road Series: The Pro Buggy and Pro 2, San Bernardino, Calif. (taped)

CYCLING

7:30 a.m.

NBCSN – The Tour de France: Stage 2, Nice Haut Pays to Nice, 118 miles

1 p.m.

NBC – The Tour de France: Stage 2, Nice Haut Pays to Nice, 118 miles (taped)

GOLF

7:30 a.m.

GOLF – EPGA Tour Golf: The ISPS Handa UK Championship, Final Round, The Belfry, Warwickshire, England

1 p.m.

GOLF – PGA Tour Golf: The BMW Championship, Final Round, Olympia Fields North Course, Olympia Fields, Ill.

3 p.m.

GOLF – Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship, Final Round, Victoria National Golf Club, Evansville, Ind.

NBC – PGA Tour Golf: The BMW Championship, Final Round, Olympia Fields North Course, Olympia Fields, Ill.

5 p.m.

GOLF – LPGA Tour Golf: The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Final Round, Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, Ark.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

12 p.m.

ESPN2 – Pickerington North (Ohio) at Pickerington Central (Ohio)

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 – NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

2:30 p.m.

FS1 – NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

6 p.m.

FS2 – NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

KBO BASEBALL

3:55 a.m.

ESPN – Doosan at LG

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

TBS – NY Mets at NY Yankees

1:30 p.m.

NESN – Washington at Boston

4 p.m.

ESPN2 – NY Yankees at NY Mets

MLBN – Seattle at LA Angels

7 p.m.

ESPN – Atlanta at Philadelphia

ESPN2 – Atlanta at Philadelphia (Statcast AI Edition)

NBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN – Eastern Conference Semifinals: Boston vs. Toronto, Game 1, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

3:30 p.m.

ESPN – Western Conference First Round: LA Clippers vs. Dallas, Game 6, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

8:30 p.m.

TNT – Western Conference First Round: Denver vs. Utah, Game 6, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

NHL HOCKEY

6 p.m.

NBCSN – Western Conference Second Round: Colorado vs. Dallas, Game 4, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta

8 p.m.

NBC – Eastern Conference Second Round: Philadelphia vs. NY Islanders, Game 4, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

10:30 p.m.

NBCSN – Western Conference Second Round: Vegas vs. Vancouver, Game 4, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta

RODEO

3 p.m.

CBS – PBR: The WinStar World Casino & Resort Invitational, Fort Worth, Texas (taped)

8 p.m.

CBSSN – PBR: The WinStar World Casino & Resort Invitational, Fort Worth, Texas (taped)

RUGBY

4:30 a.m.

FS2 – NRL: Canterbury Bulldogs at Canberra

8 a.m.

FS2 – RFL: Hull FC at Huddersfield

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:45 p.m.

FS2 – Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: Forge FC vs. Atlético Ottawa, 1st Stage, UPEI Alumni Field, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island

10 p.m.

FS1 – MLS: LA FC at Seattle

SOFTBALL

1 p.m.

ESPNU – Athletes Unlimited: Team Warren vs. Team Pendley, Rosemont, Ill.

3:30 p.m.

ESPNU – Athletes Unlimited: Team Wagner vs. Team Fagan, Rosemont, Ill.

