LEWISTON — Androscoggin Home Healthcare + Hospice has hired Dr. Vance Brown as chief medical officer.

As Androscoggin begins to look at expanding its medical services to the communities it serves, the chief medical officer position will serve as a transformational executive focused on ensuring high quality patient-centered care across the organization. Brown will have primary responsibility for leading clinical and quality initiatives that advance palliative medicine and serious illness management in Maine.

Prior to joining Androscoggin, Brown served as president and chief executive officer at Bassett Healthcare Network, a six-hospital system based in upstate New York.

He earned his undergraduate degree in biological sciences with a minor in psychology from Stanford University in Palo Alto, California. He earned his degree as a doctor of medicine at Yale University School of Medicine in New Haven, Connecticut.

Brown has held several staff physician positions over the years, including time at Maine Medical Partners in Scarborough, Cleveland Clinic in Ohio, Marymount Hospital in Ohio and at Family Medicine Associates in Worcester, Massachusetts. Brown has held key leadership positions over his career, including chairman of the Department of Family Medicine, medical director and research director at the Cleveland Clinic in Ohio.

« Previous