100 Years Ago: 1920

The ladles will be the special guests at a “shirt-waist” event to be held at the Shrine Club on the evening of Sept. 2nd. The affair will be informal and dancing and whist will be the order of the evening. McLuer’s orchestra will furnish music for dancing which will range all the way from the old fashioned figure eight dance to the ultra modern ballroom steps. Refreshments will be served and entertainment has been arranged for the further pleasure of the guests. John G. McMurray is chairman of the event.

50 Years Ago: 1970

Auburn police have had their share of animal calls recently but today was a bit different — “some kind of “wildcat” sent Officer Normand Guerette scurrying out to the General Electric plant. Police were told bright and early in the morning that an employee of the firm had been bitten on the hand by a species of wildcat, which was still in the plant. He went to the hospital for treatment, a firm spokesman said. A later report that the “wildcat” was a small grey house kitten, but apparently it was a “real live wire animal.” Actually the count was two bitten hands this morning. It seemed the kitten had invaded the plant’s interior and was in no hurry to leave. Finally, the kitten was captured and turned over to the city’s humane officer, Louis Pinette.

25 Years Ago: 1995

Anne Stauffer, a teacher at Webster Intermediate School, traveled to Greece for a month this summer with four 11-year-olds from Maine. Stauffer recently became a member of the Children’s International Summer Villages, which was organized after World War II to help promote international peace through friendship. “These children formed lifelong friendships that will last forever,” Stauffer said. “And if there is enough interest, I would love to start a local chapter of the organization, but at this point the closest office is in Orono.” Twelve 11-year olds are chosen from Maine each year to travel abroad and spend four weeks at a summer village with children from all over the world. Although these 12 receive some scholarship money, the youths and volunteer leaders must raise most of the money for the trip.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

« Previous

filed under: