PORTLAND — Northwestern Mutual-Portland has hired Matthew Poulin as a financial representative.

Poulin will join a team of specialists offering a wide array of products and financial planning.

Before joining Northwestern Mutual, Poulin was a home loan consultant at Caliber Home Loans in Portland.

Poulin is a native of Lewiston. He is completing his bachelor’s degree in business administration through Becker College and will receive his degree in 2021.

Poulin is an active member of his local hockey community by coaching at Lewiston High School and the Maine Gladiators youth hockey organization. He received the Uplift L/A 40 Under 40 Award in 2017 given to the top 40 business professionals under age 40 in the Lewiston/Auburn community.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: