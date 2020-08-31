Arrests
• Erin M. Lovely, 39, no address, on charge of failure to appear as subpoenaed, 10:51 a.m., Thursday, at Main Street, Norway, by Norway Police Department.
• Noel P. Sahni, 32, of 781 Sycamore Ave., Tinton Falls, New Jersey, on charge of domestic violence assault, 10:56 p.m., Thursday, in Fryeburg, by Fryeburg Police Department.
• Thomas A. Sprague, 28, of 212 Curtis Hill Road, Woodstock, on charge of failure to appear after bailed, 7:10 a.m., Friday, in Bethel, by Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.
