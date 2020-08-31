A Saco woman died at Portsmouth Regional Hospital Sunday night after being injured while scuba diving off the coast of Kittery on Sunday.

Tanya Cianchette, 45, of Saco, was identified as the victim of the diving accident in a news released issued Monday night by the Maine Marine Patrol.

Cianchette was scuba diving with a recreational dive charter company near the Isle of Shoals on Sunday when she was injured. Cianchette was transported to Portsmouth Regional Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, the Maine Marine Patrol said.

The incident remains under investigation and no additional information was released Monday about what led to the woman’s injuries or the name of the dive company.

The Isles of Shoals are a group of small islands and tidal ledges located about 6 miles off the coast of Maine and New Hampshire. Isles of Shoals is a boat-accessible diving site, with plenty of aquatic life to view, according to the website DiveBuddy. Most points of interest have a maximum depth of 131 to 140 feet. The average visibility is 16 to 20 feet. Devils Gorge, Pyramid Valley and Boon Island are some of the more popular dive sites.

