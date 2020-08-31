Monday

(All times Eastern)

CYCLING

7:30 a.m.

NBCSN — The Tour de France: Stage 3, Nice to Sisteron, 123 miles

MLB BASEBALL

4 p.m.

MLBN — Seattle at LA Angels

6:30 p.m.

ESPN — St. Louis at Cincinnati

7:30 p.m.

NESN — Atlanta at Boston

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — San Diego at Colorado

NBA BASKETBALL

6:30 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinals: Miami vs. Milwaukee, Game 1, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

9 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference First Round: Houston vs. Oklahoma City, Game 6, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NBCSN — Eastern Conference Second Round: Boston vs. Tampa Bay, Game 5, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

9:45 p.m.

NBCSN — Western Conference Second Round: Dallas vs. Colorado, Game 5, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta

SOFTBALL

4 p.m.

CBSSN — Athletes Unlimited: Team Pendley vs. Team Fagan, Rosemont, Ill.

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Athletes Unlimited: Team Wagner vs. Team Warren, Rosemont, Ill.

TENNIS

12 p.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: First Round, Flushing, N.Y.

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: First Round, Flushing, N.Y.

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: First Round, Flushing, N.Y.

WNBA BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

CBSSN — Chicago vs. Indiana, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

10 p.m.

CBSSN — Los Angeles vs. Minnesota, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

Early Tuesday

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

3:30 a.m.

FS1 — AFL: Adelaide at Hawthorn

KBO BASEBALL

5:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

