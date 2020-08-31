Monday
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

CYCLING
7:30 a.m.
NBCSN — The Tour de France: Stage 3, Nice to Sisteron, 123 miles
MLB BASEBALL
4 p.m.
MLBN — Seattle at LA Angels
6:30 p.m.
ESPN — St. Louis at Cincinnati
7:30 p.m.
NESN — Atlanta at Boston
9:30 p.m.
ESPN — San Diego at Colorado
NBA BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinals: Miami vs. Milwaukee, Game 1, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
9 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference First Round: Houston vs. Oklahoma City, Game 6, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
NBCSN — Eastern Conference Second Round: Boston vs. Tampa Bay, Game 5, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
9:45 p.m.
NBCSN — Western Conference Second Round: Dallas vs. Colorado, Game 5, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta
SOFTBALL
4 p.m.
CBSSN — Athletes Unlimited: Team Pendley vs. Team Fagan, Rosemont, Ill.
8 p.m.
CBSSN — Athletes Unlimited: Team Wagner vs. Team Warren, Rosemont, Ill.
TENNIS
12 p.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: First Round, Flushing, N.Y.
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: First Round, Flushing, N.Y.
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: First Round, Flushing, N.Y.
WNBA BASKETBALL
6 p.m.
CBSSN — Chicago vs. Indiana, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
10 p.m.
CBSSN — Los Angeles vs. Minnesota, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

Early Tuesday

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
3:30 a.m.
FS1 — AFL: Adelaide at Hawthorn
KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — TBA

