FAIRFIELD — Two teenagers have been arrested on charges of arson and burglary following a vehicle fire on Davis Road, police said.

Fairfield Police and Fairfield Fire Department responded to a report of a fire on Davis Road on Tuesday, Aug. 18, at about 1:30 a.m., according to a Maine State Police press release sent Monday. When crews arrived, a 2005 Hyundai sedan was engulfed in flames in the driveway.

Fairfield Police officers woke up the owner, confirmed that the vehicle belonged to her and that it had been parked inside the garage. The police department then contacted the State Fire Marshal’s Office and requested State Police assistance.

Fire marshals investigated the fire and the scene. The investigation led to the arrest of two 14-year-old juveniles, a male and a female, on Friday, Aug. 28.

The juveniles had allegedly broken into the garage, removed the vehicle, then set it on fire. Both are charged with burglary and arson and have been released into the custody of their parents.

Fairfield Police and Fire Department assisted in the investigation.

