BUCKFIELD —The Select Board struggled Tuesday night with the fallout from the defeat of 10 articles in last week’s referendum.

In addition to several capital expenditures, voters rejected budget proposals for administration, rescue, Zadoc Long Free Library and the Old Church on the Hill.

Interim Town Manager Mitch Berkowitz told the board that a legal opinion from the Maine Municipal Association said those accounts have zero funds and those departments may have to close immediately. He said the board had three possible options:

• Accept the outcome of the referendum.

• Hold a new referendum.

• Call a special town meeting.

“This is a tough policy decision you as a board have to make,” Berkowitz said.

After much discussion between the board and several residents, selectmen voted to schedule a town meeting for Saturday, Sept. 26.

Some residents spoke against a town meeting, noting that one of the referendum articles that passed was to hold a referendum next year as well. The board argued that little time was available to hold a referendum, which would take longer to schedule than a town meeting.

Selectman Martha Catevenis said one pattern was evident in the articles that failed last week — when the Budget Committee recommended a lower amount than the Select Board, voters defeated each article.

This is the first year the town held a referendum vote instead of a town meeting due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Resident Cameron Hinkley said voting by referendum did not allow voters to change the proposed amount as would have been the case at a town meeting.

The board began making lower budget recommendations on the failed articles, quickly agreeing on new figures for rescue and the library.

The meeting was continuing at 10 p.m.

« Previous

filed under: