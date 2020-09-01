HALLOWELL – Vision Hallowell invites artists and aspiring artists to join local artist/art educator Hélène Farrar for a one hour drawing class from 9:30-10:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 4, in the temporary pocket park at the corner of Central and Water streets. The one-hour session will explore the urban landscape and offer a how-to in perspective and approach.

Meet at 9:30 a.m. sharp. Open to all ages, children under 8 welcomed with adult supervision and participation. The class is free to attend but Hélène will be accepting donations to support the nonprofit Harlow Gallery. Registration requested, please email Hélène Farrar at [email protected] or call (207) 485-5691 to sign up.

Please note that mask wearing is required and participants are expected to socially distance during the session. Consider some sun protection (hat, sunscreen, etc) and a water bottle and snacks as well. Also, wear comfortable walking shoes — you’ll be invited to spread out a little and walk around, to sketch the downtown from the park and a little bit outwards from the park. Please bring something to sketch on (sketchpad or just paper with a firm support), and ink pens to sketch with (Sharpies, pens of any kind, or markers).

Hélène Farrar has taught and worked in the visual arts for twenty years while actively exhibiting in commercial, nonprofit and university galleries in New England, New York City, Pennsylvania, Italy, and England. Farrar has a BA in Studio Art from the University of Maine and a Masters of Fine Art Degree in Interdisciplinary Arts from Goddard College in Vermont. Hélène currently owns and operates her own private art school out of her “Farmhouse” studio in Manchester, where she holds varied workshops and classes. For more information visit https://www.helenefarrar.com/.

Vision Hallowell is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit founded in 2018 to enhance and promote the economic vitality and cultural assets of Hallowell’s historic downtown. Vision Hallowell was accepted as a Maine Downtown Affiliate program in 2019.

