JAY — For the second time since mid-July, the welcome sign to French Falls Family Recreation Park on French Falls Lane has been vandalized.

It appears someone was driving recklessly and ran into it, Police Chief Richard Caton IV said Tuesday. It is broken into pieces.

It happened sometime Monday afternoon or later, because the sign was intact about 11:30 a.m. Monday.

A volunteer discovered the damage Tuesday.

Caton believes it was done by a smaller vehicle, which would probably have damage to the driver’s side front, he said.

In July, the French Falls River Walk trails, which are part of the recreation area, had signs torn down and broken, and a chair was missing. The Adirondack chair, which was one of three tied together, was believed to have been thrown into the Androscoggin River next to the trails.

Anyone with information on the latest damage is asked to contact the Jay Police Department at 207-897-6766.

“This area is a treasure for our community with beautiful walking trails, picnic areas and a ball field,” Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere wrote in a Facebook post. “Our dedicated volunteers and Public Works crew spend countless hours upkeeping the area for our enjoyment. It truly is discouraging when things like this happen. “

