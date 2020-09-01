Jay native and former Bates College baseball coach Edwin Thompson has been named baseball head coach at Georgetown University, the school announced on Tuesday.

Thompson replaces Pete Wilk, who resigned in July after 20 years as head coach. The Hoyas finished 4-13 last season.

Over the last five years, Thompson guided Eastern Kentucky University to a 122-123 record, including five wins over NCAA Division I top-30 ranked teams. He led the Colonels to 30-win seasons and the Ohio Valley Conference tournament in 2018 and 2019, plus a 12-2 start in 2020 before the season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prior to EKU, Thompson spent three seasons at Georgia State University as pitching coach and, later, recruiting coordinator/defensive coordinator. He also spent four years working with USA Baseball and was an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at Duke University for two years.

Thompson’s coaching career began in Maine. As head coach at Bates for two seasons (2009-10), Thompson compiled a 37-33 record, including a school-record 25 wins in 2010. Prior to Bates, he served as associate head coach and recruiting coordinator at the University of Maine at Farmington for four years.

“Edwin Thompson is a rising star in collegiate baseball and we are delighted to welcome him and his family to the Hilltop,” Georgetown athletic director Lee Reed said. “We are confident that he possesses all of the skills necessary to bring prominence to our program and, more importantly, I look forward to watching his impact on our student-athletes beyond the diamond. He has a proven track record of success, and I know that he will leave his mark on Hoya baseball.”

Thompson played high school baseball at Jay High School. He played collegiately at another Washington, D.C. school, Howard University, as well as the University of Maryland and Webber University. Upon graduation from Webber, he played one year professionally for the Maine Lumberjacks of the independent Northeast League.

