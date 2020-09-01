LISBON — A 75-year-old Lisbon Falls man was seriously injured when his car collided with a tractor-trailer late Monday night as the truck exited from the Dingley Press building on Route 196.

Lisbon police say Benjamin Foster was driving west on Lisbon Street at 11:27 p.m. in his Hyundai Sonata while Luis Marin, 55, of Hauppauge, New York, was pulling out of Dingley Press at 119 Lisbon St. and heading west in his tractor-trailer truck when the two vehicles collided.

According to a statement from Lisbon Police Lt. Ryan McGee, Foster was trapped in his vehicle following the collision. The Hyundai was totaled in the crash and Benjamin was extricated from his vehicle by the Lisbon Fire Department. He sustained serious injuries, according to McGee, and was transported to Central Maine Medical Center by United Ambulance.

Lisbon Fire Department, Lisbon Emergency, United Ambulance, Lewiston Police Department, Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office, and Maine State Police all responded and assisted at the scene, according to police. Route 196 was shut down for approximately five hours while the crash was investigated.

Marin and a passenger in his truck, Narcisa Salinas, 51, of New York, were not injured. The trailer Marin was towing sustained serious damage.

The accident is under investigation by Lisbon Detective Richard St. Amant.

