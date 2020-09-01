Apple Valley

Wednesday, August 26 results: A Flight: Net — Diana Poliquin 35; Blind Six — Jo Albert 23; B Flight: Net — Elaine Dube 32; Blind Six — Pauline Paradis 33; C Flight: Net — Diane Doyon 28; Blind Six — Jackie Goulet 36; Overall: 50/50 — Anne Legendre.

Fairlawn

Wednesday, August 26 men’s league results: Gross — 1. Dan Briggs 38 1. Reco Arnoldy 38 Tony Cyr 38 4. David Van Baars 39 5. Billy Pepin 40 6. Tony Dubois 41 6. Tom Cyr 41 6. Mike Harnden 41 6. Chris Cloutier 41 10. Scott McCurdy 43 10. Matt Ouellette 43; Net — 1. Reco Arnoldy 32 1. Tony Cyr 32 3. Billy Pepin 33 4. Dan Briggs 34 4. Matt Ouellette 34 6. Mike Harnden 35 6. Greg Emry 35 6. Evan Cyr 35 6. Dan Caron 35 6. Marc Belanger 35 6. Rusty Cyr 35 6. Doug Haines 35; Pin: No. 8 — Evan Cyr 12’3″.

Wednesday, August 26 senior league scramble results: 1. Glenn Downs/Chanel Leblanc/Rick Gardiner/Paul Spencer -7 2. Rick Grant/Russ Desjardins/Lee Biron/Norm Ford -6 2. Dennis Fox/Bob Allten/Dave Depot -6; Pins: No. 11 — 1. Ron Cronin 3’4.5″ 2. John Moreau 14’5.5″ 3. Marty Eyre 15’5″ No. 13 — 1. Steve Bergeron 8’1″ 2. Rick Lane 14’4.25″ 3. Rick Grant 16’4″.

CMSGA results: Overall Gross: Reid Birdsall 74, Fred Roig 76M, Bruce Bubier 76; Net: Neal Kenney 64M, Bob Wood 64M,Bill Weatherbie 64; FLIGHT 1 Gross: John Sapoch 78, Preston Ward 79, Dennis Leaver 80M; Net: Dan Howard 69, Colin Roy 70M, Malcolm Weatherbie0; FLIGHT 2 Gross: Bill Fairchild 78, Bill Audette 79M, Paul Pooler 79; NET: Barry Gates 68, Mark Derocher 69, Bill Hunter 70; FLIGHT 3 Gross: Ray Brochu 79, Dennis Arnold 82M, JackWallace 82; Net: Mike Napolitano 66, Dick McCann 68, Dave Curtis 69M ; FLIGHT 4 Gross: Paul Auger 80, Paul Sherman 85M, John Todd 85; Net:, Paul Greenwood 66, Roger Sanders 68, Paul Jackson 70; Super Senior: Gross: Dana McCurdy 85; NET: Dick McAuslin 68; Best Ball Gross: Bruce Bubier, Bill Fairchild, Mert Dearnley, Colin Roy 67; Eric Lindquist, Bob Pellerin, Fred Roig, Joe Shaw 69M; Best Ball Net: , Paul Jackson, Bill Weatherbie, keith Weatherbie 58; Dennis Arnold, Bill Blakemore, Jim Spurlin, John Todd 61M Pins: #8 Leo Bellemare 2′ 7” Bob Pellerin 3′ 0” John Todd 3′ 0” #11 Bob Pellerin 8′ 8” Preston Ward 14′ 4” Dan Cosgrove 15′ 2” SKINS: Gross: #3 Bruce Bubier (3) #4 Ray Brochu (3) #7 Preston Ward (3) #9 Reggie Gammon (3) #13 John Deetjen (1) #15 Eric Lindquist (3) #16 Fred Roig (3) NET #5 Bob Wood (2) #14 Mark Derocher (2) #18 Mark Derocher (2).

Martindale

Tuesday, August 27 Red Sox vs. Yankees golf challenge results: Gross — 1. Ben Goodall/Dylan Cox 63 2. Mike Brennan/Dave Whitman 64 3. John Lano/Brian MacDonald 65; Net — 1. Steve P;lace/Marsha McKenna 57 2. Brian Bilodeau/Ryan Brann 58 2. Tony Fortin/Bruce Gardner 58; Long Drive — Brian Bilodeau; Pins: No. 4 — Don Lavallee 3’1″ No. 9 — Kyle Gilman 6’6″ No. 11 — Christian Harvie 3’5″ No. 17 — Dylan Cox 2’3″; Skins: Gross — Andrew Slattery/Kyle Gilman No. 9; Net — Shawn Spadea/Larry Hunter No. 11.

Maine Senior results: Maine Senior’s Champion: Gross — Phil Ryle 74; Net — John Quinn -8; Flight A: Gross (55-64) Richard Libby 74; Net — 1. Brian Walsh -1 2. Dave LaLiberte +1 3. Greg Norris +3; Flight B: Gross (65-69) — Mark Curtis 74; Net — 1. Tim Thompson -8 2.Mike DeCandia -7 3. Mark Jordan -2; Flight C: Gross (70-74) — Ray Faucher 78; Net — 1. Paul Bureau -3 2. Peter Brissette -3 3. Bernie Lontine -3; Flight D: Gross (75-79)— Sam Kelly 77; Net — 1. Paul Auger -4 2. Ken Wolf -3 3. Robert Small -2; Flight E: Gross (80+) — Jack Sutton 79; Net — 1. John Haynes -6 2. Bill Turner -2 3. Newell Augur -2; Team: Gross — 1. Boyink/Connolly/Weiss/DeSautel 65; 2.Mullen/K Doyle/Redman/Carson 68 Net —1. DeCandia/Ryan/Lydick (bl)/Norris -14 2. Stillings/Norman/Simonds/Low -14

The Meadows

Wednesday, August 26 ladies league scramble results: 1. Dorina Martin/Phyllis Greim/Deb Charest 39 2. Maureen Spencer/Linda Bolduc/Jean Blanchette 41 3. Lin Mathieu/Martha Cielinski/Anne Dumont 42; Pin: No. 7 — Brenda Foster/Mary Lou Magno/Lynn Polley 8″.

Poland Spring

Thursday, August 27 ladies results: Flight A: Gross — 1. Sandi Piper 91 2. Sharon Fasulo 94 3. Ann May 100 4. Susan Poulin 103; Net — 1. Caroline Hall 73 1. Kathryn Cain 73 3. Jeanne Read 76; B Flight: Gross — 1. Diana Poliquin 93 2. Dianne Jordan 94 3. Diane Gagnier 102 4. Cindy Halliday 105 5. Janis Astle 119; Net — 1. Joanne Conley 67 1. Elaine Dube 67 3. Brenda Michelson 73 4. Dot Meagher 76.

Tuesday, August 25 ladies twilight league results: Scramble — 1. Carlene Fassett/Jessica Ouellette/Angie Ray/Jen Banker +8 2. Sue Provost/Sue Reny/Sue Farqufer 2. Sarah Marcotte/Melanie Gordon +10 4. Pat Maines/Georgia Pratt/Betsy Mayo +13 5. Jill Starbird/Diane Nadeau +16; Best ball holes No. 4 thru No. 8 — 1. Maureen Heath/Sue Peters/Mary Nablo/Michelle Clements 21 2.Yolanda Nichols/Cindy Greathouse 29 3. Mona Bergeron/Pauline Winterbottom/Pam Larose/Rhyanna Larose 32; Overall: 50/50 — Jill Starbird,

Riverside

Tuesday, August 25 MSGA Women’s results: Flight OneGROSS: Kathi O’Grady 74; Ruby Haylock 75; Kristin Kannegieser 77; Mary Brandes 77 NET: Catherine Keeley 67; Melissa Johnson 68; Mary Latini 69; Maureen Wedge 71; Flight two GROSS: Kathy-Rae Emmi 82; Anne Raynor 86; Cindi Kostis 87; Catherine Studley 87; Ann Anthony 69 NET: Peggy Wilson 69; Margaret Hillman 69; Melissa Dalfonso 73; Flight three GROSS: Patty McDonald 89; Christina Bournakel 92; Margo Audiffred 92; Terry Sullivan 92 NET: Bobbie White 71; Darlene Davison 71; Linda Laughlin 72; Irene Schultz 73; Flight four GROSS: Tracy Johnson 90; Daphne Warren 97; Lynn Oliver 98; Peg Neilson 101 NET: Prudie Duross 70; Judy Martin 72; Ann Houser 76; Ann May 76; Terri Messer 76; Flight five GROSS: Barbara Redmond 99; Betty Holmes 101; Sylvia Leblanc 101; Susan Gordon 105; Becky Dyer 105 NET: Diane Snow 70; Joyce Cooley 73; Patti Girr 75; Charlotte Hall 75; Skins GROSS: Kristin Kannegieser 1st ,14th ; Cecily Whiting 10th ; Bobbie White 13th ; Heidi Delp 12th ; Jane Rollinson 5th NET: Peg Neilson 17th ; Prudie Duross 7th.

Springbrook

Thursday, August 27 women’s league flighted sweeps results: Flight one: Gross — Rachel Newman 38; Net — Ashley Golden 37; Flight two: Gross — Rita Howard 43; Net — Samantha Howard 38; Flight three: Gross — Linda Mynahan 42; Net — Becky Laliberte 34; Overall: Pins (second shot): No. 2 — Chris Howard 5″; No. 8 — Rachel Newman 4″.

Tuesday, August 25 two-ball blind draw points results: 1. Paul Jackson/Rick Shea +4.5 2. Keith Weatherbie/Tom Wylie +.5 3. Dick Therrien/Roger Maloney E 4. Dave Kus/John Gross -1.

Monday, August 24 mixed twilight league results: Gross — 1. Deb Murphy/Trent Murphy 37; Net — 1. Ashley Golden/Ken Carver 32 1. Cathy Roy/Ray Roy 32 1. Patti Ayotte/Gaetan Bolduc 32; Pins: No. 2 — Rachel Newman 10’6″ No. 8 — Gaetan Bolduc 26’1″.

