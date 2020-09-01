Tuesday

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

3:30 a.m.

FS1 — AFL: Adelaide at Hawthorn

6 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Essendon at West Coast

CYCLING

7:30 a.m.

NBCSN — The Tour de France: Stage 4, Sisteron to Ocrières-Merlette, 99 miles

HORSE RACING

11 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

KBO BASEBALL

5:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Samsung at Kia

MLB BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Toronto at Miami

7:30 p.m.

NESN — Atlanta at Boston

8 p.m.

MLBN — Texas at Houston OR Chicago White Sox at Minnesota

NBA BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference Semifinals: Boston vs. Toronto, Game 2, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

8:30 p.m.

ABC — Western Conference First Round: Utah vs. Denver, Game 7, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NBCSN —Eastern Conference Second Round: NY Islanders vs. Philadelphia, Game 5, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

9:45 p.m.

NBCSN — Western Conference Second Round: Vancouver vs. Vegas, Game 5, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:45 p.m.

FS2 — Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: York 9 FC vs. FC Edmonton, 1st Stage, UPEI Alumni Field, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island

TENNIS

12 p.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: First Round, Flushing, N.Y.

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: First Round, Flushing, N.Y.

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: First Round, Flushing, N.Y.

8 p.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: First Round, Flushing, N.Y.

WNBA BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

CBSSN — Connecticut vs. New York, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

Early Wednesday

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Fremantle at Richmond

KBO BASEBALL

5:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Hanwha at Doosan

« Previous

filed under: