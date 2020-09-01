Tuesday
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
3:30 a.m.
FS1 — AFL: Adelaide at Hawthorn
6 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Essendon at West Coast
CYCLING
7:30 a.m.
NBCSN — The Tour de France: Stage 4, Sisteron to Ocrières-Merlette, 99 miles
HORSE RACING
11 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Samsung at Kia
MLB BASEBALL
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — Toronto at Miami
7:30 p.m.
NESN — Atlanta at Boston
8 p.m.
MLBN — Texas at Houston OR Chicago White Sox at Minnesota
NBA BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference Semifinals: Boston vs. Toronto, Game 2, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
8:30 p.m.
ABC — Western Conference First Round: Utah vs. Denver, Game 7, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
NBCSN —Eastern Conference Second Round: NY Islanders vs. Philadelphia, Game 5, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
9:45 p.m.
NBCSN — Western Conference Second Round: Vancouver vs. Vegas, Game 5, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:45 p.m.
FS2 — Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: York 9 FC vs. FC Edmonton, 1st Stage, UPEI Alumni Field, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island
TENNIS
12 p.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: First Round, Flushing, N.Y.
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: First Round, Flushing, N.Y.
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: First Round, Flushing, N.Y.
8 p.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: First Round, Flushing, N.Y.
WNBA BASKETBALL
6 p.m.
CBSSN — Connecticut vs. New York, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

Early Wednesday

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Fremantle at Richmond
KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Hanwha at Doosan

