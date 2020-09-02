On July 27, Susan Collins cosponsored small business recovery legislation in the Senate with a provision granting up to $500,000 to 501(c)(6) organizations, i.e., trade associations, including lobby organizations, with up to 15 employees. That legislation was applauded by small business advocates.

However, 2 hours later, that legislation was amended by request of the American Society of Association Executives and now reads 300 employees with the funding limitation removed. Now, almost 100% of all lobby organizations would qualify, including big pharma and the Koch Brothers’ 501(c)(6).

I believe that most Mainers would reject legislation that funds big lobby organizations.

I have heard no pushback by Collins to restore her original provision.

Susan Collins is not a moderate Republican working in the best interest of Mainers. Instead, she is silent when she should stand up for Mainers’ best interests and is undeserving of another term.

Albert Sargent, Auburn

