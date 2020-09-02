RANGELEY — An opening reception and award ceremony for the Western Mountain Photography Show will be presented by the Rangeley Friends of the Arts from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, at the Lakeside Contemporary Art Gallery. Meet the photographers and view their submissions with the theme, “Reflections,” in socially-distanced safety. Masks are required; all COVID-19 protections will be followed.
The awards ceremony, where cash prizes and ribbons are presented to first, second and third place winners in two categories, as well as Best In Show, will begin at 6 p.m. All attendees may vote for their favorite image in the “People’s Choice” competition. A ribbon will be awarded to the artist for the image with the most votes at the conclusion of the exhibit.
The exhibit is free and open to the public and will be on display from Saturday, Sept. 12, through Monday, Oct. 12, in the lobby of the RFA Lakeside Theater, 2493 Main St. For more information, call the RFA at 207-864-5000.
