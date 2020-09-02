LEWISTON — Baxter Brewing Co. of Lewiston is rallying around a Maine cancer survivor and his mission to help other men impacted by cancer.

Trevor Maxwell of Cape Elizabeth recently launched Man Up to Cancer, a digital content company and online community built to inspire men to avoid isolation throughout their cancer journeys.

Jenn Lever, president at Baxter, heard about Maxwell’s mission. She offered to collaborate on one of the company’s ‘Passion Project’ beers, to be launched this fall. Through the beer, events and social media, Baxter will encourage men to access the support offered by Man Up to Cancer and will help spread the word about the importance of cancer screenings.

“We introduced the ‘Passion Project’ series to highlight organizations we cherish through the best way we know how: great beer. We have used the series to support women, the LGBT+ community, and our great outdoors. The reach of cancer into our personal lives is undeniable. It felt like a natural fit to help Trevor augment his message and serve a support group that is made up by many of our most loyal fans,” Lever said.

The collaboration will kick off with an in-person event at Baxter Brewing in Lewiston on Wednesday, Sept. 16. Attendees will meet head brewer Justin Blouin for a behind-the-scenes look at the brewing operations and the Passion Project pilsner, which is expected to be released in late fall. They will also discuss potential names for the beer. A portion of the proceeds for the yet-to-be-named collaboration brew will go toward funding for Man Up to Cancer.

Maxwell, 43, undergoes monthly treatment for stage IV colon cancer, which was originally diagnosed in March of 2018. He has built the Man Up to Cancer content platform to include a website, social media channels, and a podcast that launched in July.

“I’m thrilled and grateful to collaborate with Jenn and the team at Baxter. It’s a great Maine company and we share the same values of community service, active lifestyles, and love of the outdoors,” Maxwell said.

“When men are faced with cancer, they’re more likely to isolate. They’re more likely to experience depression, anxiety and other mental health challenges. My message is simple. We’re better off sharing our stories and going through this experience together, rather than in isolation. To me, ‘manning up’ isn’t just about being tough. It’s about being strong enough to reach out and accept help along the way.”

Along with its digital content, Man Up to Cancer oversees a private Facebook group, The Howling Place, for men impacted by cancer. The group has 700 members from around the U.S. and more than 10 countries.

The Sept. 16 event at Baxter Brewing is open to men who are cancer patients, survivors or caregivers. Those who are interested in attending should contact Maxwell at [email protected]

« Previous