At 6:15 a.m., July 21, law enforcement descended on several Farmington-area businesses, halting business in several facilities. This action ended meaningful employment for around 200 people. If you factor in others pulled into the circle, the loss of income to Franklin County’s small businesses is huge.

From mom and pop stores that sold employees sandwiches, beer and other goods, to local garages that repaired their cars, to hairdressers, coffee shops, restaurants, clothing stores, child care providers, and many others too numerous to list.

Let us say that each of these employees made between $600 and $1,000 per week. We come up with up to $200,000 taken out of the local economy each week in one fell swoop. One local businessman said for him alone the loss was $1,000 per day.

I believe that criminals should be punished; that laws are meant to be obeyed. Justice should be mete out as soon as possible so the innocent involved can resume their lives.

It seems to me the owners of these establishments have an obligation to the employees who labored in their plants to assist them in obtaining all the local support they can obtain. Farmington is a compassionate community. Just look back to 10 months ago and the LEAP explosion.

I expect most of these people live paycheck-to-paycheck, as so many do today, and will soon face rent payments they cannot make, bills they cannot pay, repairs they cannot finance. Quick justice is fairness for all involved and will help the community heal from another painful episode.

Charlotte Bogue, Farmington

