What would we do without our small kitchen appliances? How often do we take for granted that the toaster keeps popping and the blender continues to spin, our lives are made so much easier because of these mini wonders!

It has been very hot where I live in Northern California. Turning on the oven is just not a good idea! Being transplanted Mainers we seem to have certain ingrained food cravings at specific times of the year. It’s officially fall so it is time for a hearty hot meal, isn’t it? My undeniably, most valuable kitchen appliance on days like this is the Crock Pot, it doesn’t emit much heat, cooks to perfection and does the trick every time.

The Crock Pot was invented in 1936 when the son of a Lithuanian mother liked her stews so much he went about creating a small appliance that would do the work while his Mom was out shopping. It wasn’t until 1970 that Rival used his design and started marketing the product to feminists. Today there are many companies emulating this design, hence “Crock Pot” is a brand and the term “slow cooker” refers to all others. It is estimated that almost 85 percent of households have a slow cooker in their kitchen and there is reason for it, convenience. Here is a recipe I tried yesterday and it was wonderful! It is so easy, very comforting and the kitchen was cool and inviting. Bon Appetit! Herbed Roast with Gravy Ingredients: 3-4 pound beef roast. (If you get a pre-seasoned beef roast your work is done!) 2 teaspoons salt 1/2 teaspoon pepper 2 medium onions, sliced 1/2 can condensed cheddar cheese soup 8 ounce can tomato sauce 4 ounce can sliced mushrooms, drained 1/4 teaspoon dried basil 1/4 teaspoon oregano Prepare: 1. Season roast with salt and pepper. Place in slow cooker. 2. Combine remaining ingredients and pour over meat. 3. Cover. Cook on low 8-10 hours or on high(I used high) for 4 hours. 4. Serve over rice with string beans. Crusty bread will be good for absorbing the delicious gravy.

