REGION — It’s that time of year for members of the Jay—Livermore Falls Hunting Club to be thinking of hunting.

Turkey, deer, moose and bear season is here. Any member who hasn’t purchased their 2020 membership ticket should do so soon as possible.

Membership fees are:

• Regular, $20

• Senior (retirees), $10

• Youth (Ages 10-15), $5

• Military, free

Tickets can be purchased at Brettun’s Variety in Livermore and Good Life Firearms in Jay. Gun raffle tickets are available at Good Life Firearms, which carries hunting supplies. Gun raffle tickets can also be purchased from Jeff Newcomb by calling 207-212-5680.

The charts to track biggest animal tagged in each category are posted at Brettun’s Variety.

The club’s September supper has been cancelled due to the VFW post being closed. It is hoped the January banquet will be possible.

Those with questions should contact Newcomb or Larry Lord, 207-779-4306. Newcomb’s address is 128 Butterhill Rd, Livermore Me 04253 for those wishing to send for a membership ticket.

The club is sorry for any inconveniences this season, but the health and safety of members are important.

filed under: