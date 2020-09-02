I write to support Kristen Cloutier’s reelection to the Maine House of Representatives for District 60.

A lifelong resident of Lewiston, she has previously been city councilor and mayor. Her energy for public service is impressive and perfectly complements her work with undergraduates involved in local community-engaged learning and research.

She is thoughtful, caring and considers multiple perspectives. Throughout her municipal and legislative appointments she has focused on issues that build community, such as the role of public art in economic development, pedestrian safety, tax credits for family caregivers and support for businesses who wish to employ members of our immigrant population.

I particularly appreciate her co-sponsorship of legislation that strengthens the Lead Poisoning Control Act, now mandating that all Maine children of ages 1 and 2 be tested for lead poisoning, regardless of income.

Kristen Cloutier deserves support in November.

John Smedley, Lewiston

