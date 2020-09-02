LIVERMORE FALLS — Selectmen will meet at 5:15 p.m. Thursday at the Town Office to officially set the tax rate.

The board signed the tax commitment Tuesday after townspeople voted to use $100,000 from surplus to offset the rate, however, selectmen took no official vote then. The rate is $23.20, 60 cents more than last year.

The meeting will be followed at 5:30 p.m. by a joint sewer committee meeting made up of two selectmen each from Jay and Livermore Falls, both town managers and sewer superintendents.

filed under: