BRUNSWICK — Shining a spotlight on inspirational leaders who rose to the challenge of caring for other Mainers during the COVID-19 outbreak in Maine, the Maine Council on Aging (MCOA) has announced that the Green Ladle of Lewiston is among its 2020 award honorees, who will be highlighted at the upcoming virtual Wisdom Summit — Aging Well Through COVID, on Sept. 16 and 23.

For years, the MCOA has honored the outstanding work of aging services leaders, legislators and advocates with a series of annual awards. With the exception of the Lasting Legacy Award, this year, all of the awards have been re-imagined to match the times we’re experiencing.

“2020 has been a year that has challenged us all to be our best selves, to be agile, compassionate, and resilient,” said Jess Maurer, MCOA Executive Director. “During this year of unrelenting change, we have been inspired by so many Mainers who have risen to this challenge with innovative spirits and genuine kindness. Our 2020 awards honor leaders who stepped up in remarkable ways to ensure older adults were able to get what they needed while they were staying safe at home.”

The MCOA’s Business Excellence Award recognizes the efforts of a Maine employer that pivoted to implement creative practices during COVID-19 to support the health and social health needs of older Mainers and/or the providers who serve them. This year’s award honors the Green Ladle, a Lewiston-based culinary education program that partners with local high schools to employ junior and senior students. The students typically save their collective tips to go on a senior trip, but in response to COVID-19, this year’s class and instructors decided to use their savings to provide more than 500 meals for at-risk older adults, veterans and first responders. Students prepared the meals and organized volunteers to deliver it, with local restaurants donating the food.

Dan Caron and Rob Callahan will be receiving the award.

