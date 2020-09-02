CAMDEN — Camden Public Library will host the Midcoast Maine Book Arts Group for an exhibition, “Structure & Narrative,” during September. The show will be an online “virtual exhibit” of book arts featuring invited artists, who have strong connections to the midcoast region.

The exhibit will be accompanied by a special online event at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, called “Zoom into the Book Arts Studio.” The program will provide an intimate look at four artists’ work spaces and an opportunity for Q & A. Email [email protected] to request a Zoom link to attend.

“Structure & Narrative” encompasses two concepts about artists’ books for viewers to consider. First, each book is a made object — something that has a material aspect, a structural component and a nod to what a book does: invite the viewer in. The second idea is the narrative: What is the story being told, how is it being told and what are the aspects of narrative that a viewer can discern? The artists’ works stretch the idea of what a book is.

Midcoast Maine Book Arts is a collective formed to promote, encourage and educate working and aspiring book artists in the midcoast area. It seeks to exhibit the work of its members and other book artists, host workshops about artists’ books and enlighten the public about the art form. Midcoast Maine Book Arts meets every other month on the second Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at Maine Media Workshops + College (or on Zoom) to talk about work in progress, artists’ book news and exhibition possibilities, materials, structure and other topics of interest.

Midcoast Maine Book Arts exhibitors have pledged to donate 20 percent of sales from the “Structure & Narrative” exhibition to the Camden Public Library during September. Contact the artist directly if interested in purchasing a book.

To view the online show and read more about the Midcoast Maine Book Arts Group, visit librarycamden.org/event/structure-and-narrative.

