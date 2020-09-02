LIVERMORE FALLS — Regional School Unit 73 Superintendent Scott Albert has provided additional details about the return to school this fall.

On Thursday, Aug. 13, directors approved a hybrid model of instruction that will have most students attending school twice weekly based on recommendations provided by the Maine Department of Education.

As of Thursday, Aug. 27, there were several staff openings needing to be filled, Albert said in an email. They include a long-term sub for a math teacher and a special education/life skills teacher at the middle school, a special education social worker that is shared between the primary and elementary schools, 2 Educational Technician level 2 positions in the district and 1 Educational Technician level 1 position.

“We might only need to hire one other staff person. We are moving some of our regular teachers to cover remote only,” Albert replied to a question regarding remote learning.

Food preparation will have to be different this year, with more prepackaged items served to students.

RSU 73 has posted four additional long-term cafeteria worker positions to help but is still waiting to hire someone, Albert said.

“I believe we can still do it without extra help, but it will be difficult,” he said.

Food Services Director Laura Lorette is working on feeding students meals during remote learning days.

“We are no longer under the feeding program, so the requirements are much stricter,” Albert said.

The board voted on May 14 to opt out of Federal Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) LD 577 because it isn’t equipped to provide evening meals.

Last month the district purchased 4 vehicles, using CARES funds, to help when Spruce schools reopen. 2 bus runs will be needed this year to meet social distancing requirements.

The district has enough bus drivers, with most being needed for both runs, Albert said. Those not needed can get back to their buildings quicker for custodial duties, he added.

RSU 73 has fewer substitute teachers available this year, Albert said.

“We will be having some training to hopefully get some more ready,” he noted.

RSU 9 has announced it has increased the entry level for substitute teacher day rate from $85 to $140.

That could have an impact on the availability of substitutes for RSU 73, Albert said. The rate for entry level subs in RSU 73 is $98, he added.

The district is also looking to add four long-term custodial subs to help with the extra cleaning required this year, Albert said.

Because of the coronavirus, teachers have had to make changes in their classrooms. Some desks have had to be removed as have books and personal items that make each classroom unique.

Federal funds were used to purchase storage containers for each building, Albert said.

“The silver lining in this is we’ve had an opportunity to acquire many items. 20 eight foot plastic tables for each school, 7 8 foot by 20 foot new storage boxes and 3 8 foot by 40 foot storage containers,” Facilities and Maintenance Director Ken Vining said at the Aug. 27 board meeting. “It’s a big benefit.”

Thursday night Albert shared information on student numbers and busing.

Choosing the full remote option are 242 students, 17% of the student population.

Not contacting the district with a preference were 137 families, 9.7%.

“Some of those families may have moved,” Albert said.

Choosing homeschooling were 27 students, 1.9%.

“47% of students will be bused. There will be 2 runs with 1 student per seat,” Albert said.

