My wife and I found ourselves in a medical insurance dilemma this past year. Margaret Craven, upon meeting with us in our home to gather pertinent information, intervened on our behalf to help us meet our needs.
We want to express our gratitude toward Rep. Craven for her concerns and actions. We intend to give her our full support in her future endeavors.
Normand and Rolande LeClair, Lewiston
