August 23 service – Hymns today were “Faith is the Victory;” “Stand Up, Stand Up for Jesus;” and “I Need Thee Every Hour.” The scripture – Proverbs 7:6-27, with the message titled “Wisdom.” Every choice we make will change the direction of our life. To make the best choices we need to pray, read the Bible, and trust Go. Having the wisdom to trust in God will insure your intentions determine your destination of a focus on God and eternity.

Events/Notices: Sunday Service August 30 at 9:30 a.m.; If unable to join in person , you can find the sermon on Facebook or YouTube; Food Pantry request for August is macaroni and cheese. Pastor Bonnie’s office Hours are Monday & Tuesday 9 a.m. to noon. Looking ahead, Saturday September 12, Randy, and Holly Sadler Gospel Concert at 3 p.m. Contact information northlivermorebaptistchurch.org; email: [email protected]

August 30 service — The service began with a memorial for Fran Berry. Hymns today were: “Wonderful Words of Life;” and “There is Power in the Blood.” Scripture, Revelation 22:12-13, with Pastor Bonnie’s message titled “Are You Prepared.” We all make plans—vacations, retirement, tomorrow; we prepare for everything here but forget to prepare for eternity.

Fran Berry said she had been preparing for her departure from this earth for years. How many of us are prepared? To prepare you must accept the Lord as your personal savior, pray daily, thank Him for all He has done, and show others what the Lord has done in your life. Jesus went to the cross so we all could be forgiven, but we must ask for that forgiveness and genuinely believe. Paradise awaits each and everyone of us if we are prepared.

Events/Notices: Sunday Service September 6 at 9:30 a.m.; If unable to join in person , you can find the sermon on Facebook or YouTube. Food Pantry request for September is canned soup. Pastor Bonnie’s office Hours are Monday & Tuesday 9AM to Noon. Looking ahead, Saturday September 12th, Randy, and Holly Sadler Gospel Concert at 3 p.m. Contact information northlivermorebaptistchurch.org; email: [email protected]

