LEWISTON and Largo, Fla. – Barbara J. Laprise Fournier, 77, passed away on August 6, 2020 in Largo, Fla. She was born in Lewiston and graduated from Lewiston High School.

After graduation she married Roland Laprise and worked at Brann Isacson for many years. Barbara was a member of the 4 wives and then it became the Woman of the Y. She at one time was the president of the Y. She enjoyed playing cards weekly with her longtime friends.

Barbara owned and operated a Bed and Breakfast on Main St. Lewiston call the Farnum House for many years. She then retired to Florida where she made many new friends and enjoyed traveling with them. Barbara especially enjoyed her sons’ visits to her home in Florida.

For many years she enjoyed the Coast of Maine, especially Ogunquit, where her ashes will be spread. A bench in her honor is in the works to be installed on Marginal Way in Ogunquit.

She was predeceased by her son, Steven Marc Laprise in 2015; and her grandson, Steve Laprise in May of 2020.

« Previous