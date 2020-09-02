LEWISTON – Donna B. Gibbs, of Lewiston passed away on August 31, 2020 in Auburn following a long illness. She was born on Dec. 12, 1949 in Lewiston, a daughter of Donald and Eleanor Nelson Conant.

Donna graduated from Edward Little High School and the University of Maine at Orono with a degree in early childhood education. She spent the next 40 years of her life in teaching in Portland, Turner, Falmouth and McAllen, Texas.

Donna married Michael Gibbs and they spent 20 years of married life together. Donna’s passion was for animals and children. She also enjoyed gardening, knitting and making cards.

Donna was predeceased by her parents; and husband; as well as her sister, Lianne and brother, Peter.

Survivors include her brothers, Del Conant and his wife Chris, and Scott Conant and his wife Debra, sister-in-law, Jean; and multiple nieces and nephews; and especially her beloved dog, Layla.

No services will be held at this time.

