BOWDOIN – June Evelyn (Wagg) Wheeler 100, a lifelong resident of Bowdoin, died peacefully at her home on Sunday, August 30, 2020.

She was a beloved mother, “Grandma”, aunt and neighbor. She was born on June 22, 1920 in Bowdoin at the brick house on the Wagg Road, the daughter of James and Edna (Buker) Wagg. She attended grade school in Bowdoin one room schoolhouses and graduated from Litchfield Academy, as valedictorian.

She married Ervin Wheeler, June 22, 1940, and spent her life caring for others, while raising her family on the Wheeler Homestead just across the meadow from her birth place.

She was a lover of all of God’s creatures from the friendly raccoon to the little ladybug. She also loved her dogs and handed out treats whenever a neighborhood dog came to visit. She was a long time member of the West Bowdoin Baptist Church, the Mission Circle, and the Bowdoin Historical Society.

June is predeceased by her husband, Ervin; her son, Stanley, her daughter, Marion, her son-in-law, Paul Bulick; and her brother, Merton “Bud” Wagg.

She is survived by her daughters, Doris and her husband Albert Gagne, Lila Bulick, and daughter-in-law, Miriam Wheeler, all of Bowdoin, and son-in-law, Leo Pinard of Sabattus; her grandchildren, Karen Gagne, Sarah and her husband Rick Delaney, Reuben and his wife, Angela Wheeler, Lincoln and his wife, Stacey Wheeler, Christine Bulick and Mark Goddard, Amanda and her husband, Shawn Maloy, Dawn Landry, Bill Landry and Bonnie Doyon, Adam and his wife, Nancy Pinard; her great-grandchildren, Alex Gagne-Poliquin, Amber, Rylee, and Drew Delaney, Gideon, Caroline, Mary and Isaac Wheeler, Clayton, Tanner and Sawyer Wheeler, Travis and Devin Tetreault, Morgan and Pauline Maloy, Matthew Landry and Bailey Kollach, Kevin Landry, Sebastian and Timothy Michaud, Alexis Landry, Luke Boyd, Abby, Anna, and Lillian Pinard; plus many nieces and nephews.

Friends and family are invited to attend a graveside service at Woodlawn Cemetery on the West Road in Bowdoin on Saturday, Sept. 5, at 3 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the

West Bowdoin Baptist Church

54 West Road

Bowdoin, ME 04287 or

MidCoast Humane Society

30 Range Road

Brunswick, ME 04011

