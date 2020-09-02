CANTON – Nancy Gerrety, 83, passed and was reunited with her husband and son on Thursday August 27, 2020 at the Edgewood Rehabilitation and Living Center in Farmington. She was a resident of Dearborn Road in Canton. She established that residence as her forever home with her husband and son in the early ’90s

Born in Berlin, N.H. on Oct. 2, 1936 she was a daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Bernie Reed of Randolph, N.H. Nancy was a graduate of Gorham High School in New Hampshire. She worked as a Stewardess for American Airlines after attending the Grace Downs School in N.Y.

Nancy was married to Thomas Gerrety on June 8, 1956. Thomas and Nancy spent many years traveling together, supporting many local and international clubs and groups, and raising their son, Tommy.

Nancy, known as Nan to many was often heard saying “I have lived a good life”. She was admired for her confidence, resilience, and independence. She often shared her worldly experiences with pride and excitement.

Survivors include her cousin, Marie Noyes of New Hampshire; her grandchildren, Thomas F. Gerrety III and Reid Gerrety; and many others whom she had touched during her years.

Nancy was predeceased in death by her husband, Thomas Gerrety; her son, Tommy Gerrety; her mother and father, Mr. and Mrs. Bernie Reed; and her sister, Lolly.

Friends and family are invited to sign the online guest book and share memories with the family at http://www.meaderandson.com.

At her request there will be no funeral services. Arrangements are under the direction of the Meader and Son Funeral Home, 3 Franklin St., Rumford.

