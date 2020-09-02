State health officials reported 26 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, including eight more cases associated with an outbreak at York County Jail, as well as one additional death.

The death, a man in his 70s from Somerset County, was the first new fatality reported in seven days.

In all, Maine has tracked 4,567 confirmed and probable cases since mid-March, along with 133 COVID-19 related deaths.

The 7-day average on Wednesday, 27.4 cases, is up from the 7-day average one week ago, 22.9 cases on August 26. The rate has been steadily increasing since a low-water mark of 14 cases in early August but is still well below the peak of more than 50 daily cases Maine experienced in late May. The state’s infection and death rates remain among the lowest in the country, which has now eclipsed 6 million cases and 184,000 deaths.

Hospitalizations remains low as well, just nine on Wednesday, including five in critical care. Since the pandemic hit Maine, 423 people have been hospitalized at some point.

The number of active cases decreased from 471 to 456 on Wednesday.

The outbreak at the York County Jail has now reached 74 cases, which includes 38 inmates, 19 people who work in the building, and 17 household members of those employees. Another outbreak, at Maplecrest Rehabilitation and Living Center in Madison, increased to 13 cases, seven residents and six staff members.

Both of those outbreaks are connected to an August 7 wedding in Millinocket that has been linked to 143 cases so far. Another outbreak, at the Calvary Baptist Church in Sanford, is being investigated as possibly connected. The pastor of that church, Todd Bell, officiated the wedding. So far, five cases have been traced to the church.

In addition to tracking cases linked to that wedding, the state is closely watching schools, some of which have started reopening.

On Tuesday, state health and education officials recommended delaying high school sports programs this fall. The recommendation was seen as a rebuke of a vote last week by the board of the Maine Principals’ Association to allow all sports this fall.

Meanwhile, Maine CDC has launched separate investigations into clusters of cases among students at the University of New England and Maine Maritime Academy. Each school reported three additional COVID-19 cases among students.

The University of Maine System, as of Tuesday, reported 13 cases among students or staff at the various campuses. Six of those cases – including two new cases in Orono – were identified through the more than 6,600 “asymptomatic arrival screening” tests conducted to date on the various campuses.

As the state works to keep outbreaks from spreading, more people are using the CDC’s online contract tracing program, Sara Alert. As of last week, 386 were being actively monitored and 4,185 people had enrolled since it launched in May.

The state has conducted more than 275,000 COVID-19 tests so far and approximately 2 percent have come back positive. However, as testing capacity has increased, that positivity rate has decreased considerably.

