Matthew Mangala of Lewiston harvests carrots on the R. Belanger & Sons Farm in Lewiston on Wednesday. "It's been one of the best years I have seen," farm warehouse manager Shawn Philbrick said of this year's vegetable harvest. "From Aug. 1 to Thanksgiving is so busy on the farm." The farm provides vegetables to 14 Hannaford supermarkets in Maine and to local farm stands. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
Spear Roganza harvests carrots at R. Belanger & Sons Farm in Lewiston on Wednesday. Carrots are one of "25 things that we grow," farm warehouse manager Shawn Philbrick said. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal