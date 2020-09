Charges

Auburn

• James Blanchard, 52, of 108 Mill St., on a charge of violating conditions of release, 4:07 a.m. Wednesday at that address.

Androscoggin County

• Jeremy Hart, 27, of 78 Tedfod Road, Topsham, arrested by the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office on charges of driving while intoxicated and violating conditions of release, 11:15 p.m. Tuesday on Empire Road, Poland.

