WILTON — There will be a drive-by celebration between noon and 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 6, in honor of the 100th birthday of Ferna Girardin. There will be cake and birthday well wishes for Girardin, first child of Illda and James Monroe Woodman of Wilton.

She was born on Sept. 7, 1920, in Dixfield, graduated from Wilton Academy with the class of 1938 and attended business school in Gardiner. Girardin worked at the Armstrong Agency in Wilton as an insurance adjuster for many years. During that time she married Valmore Girardin and they lived in Livermore. Girardin worked in accounting for 41 years at International Paper, ending with a position as purchaser for the mill. The couple moved back to Wilton in 1951 and built their home and raised two daughters, Dawn Girardin Schneider and Lea Girardin.

The family attended Wilton Congregational Church and Girardin was a member of the Wilton Historical Society. She is the grandmother of John Sayles and Yajia Girardin; step-grandmother of Eli and Eben Pariser; and the great-grandmother of Seth and Navada Sayles.

Her favorite activities have always been spending time with her family and friends in Wilton and at their camp in Weld, telling stories about her life and experiences.

For more information, call 207-861-4004.