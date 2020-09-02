RANGELEY — Ribbons and checks were awarded to winners in three categories at the Community Art Project Awards Ceremony on Aug. 30. Anna Shirley received the most votes for “Happiest”; John Hooper received the most votes for TOIWBIIC – “The One I Would Buy If I Could”; and Sophie Chu-O’Neil won the vote in “Best Overall.” An appreciative crowd was on hand to applaud the winners.

The Rangeley Friends of the Arts welcomed all ages to take part in the Community Art Project in June. The RFA provided anyone interested in participating with a 24″x 24″ board to decorate with paints or other media, with each square expressing their idea of “happiness.”

Thirty-six entries have been on display in the walkway between the RFA Lakeside Theater and Blue Flame on Main Street and will remain on display through September. The public was invited to vote for their favorites as a fundraiser.

For the RFA’s complete schedule of events and programs, visit rangeleyarts.org, or call the RFA at 207-864-5000.

