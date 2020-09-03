SOUTH PARIS — Community Concepts is now taking applications for the state’s expanded rental relief program. The MaineHousing COVID-19 Rental Relief Program has doubled its assistance from a one-time $500 payment to up to $1,000 for three months.

People who received assistance through the original program are eligible for the expanded program and should reapply if they need additional help. Community Concepts can help renters in Androscoggin and Oxford counties. Interested applicants should visit mainehousing.org/covidrent for eligibility requirements and can start the application process online. People who have trouble accessing the online application can contact Community Concepts at 800.866.5588 for assistance.

Due to the high volume of applications, our staff are working as quickly as they can to process applications in the order that they were received. We appreciate your patience!

Some municipalities have their own rent relief program and if you live in one of those communities, you are not eligible for the state’s program and must apply for that program. This currently includes the City of Lewiston and most towns in Cumberland County. People who live in the City of Lewiston need to apply for the city’s program which can assist with rent, mortgage, or utility payments for up to three months for eligible households. Lewiston residents can visit the city’s website or contact General Assistance at 207.513.3130 to start the application process.

