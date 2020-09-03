As a 20-year resident of Norway on North Pond, I am involved in efforts to preserve that pond. Having elected leaders also committed to clean air and water is very important. I want a candidate in the state Senate who will do the best job fighting for and preserving the natural beauty of this state. For me, that is Katey Branch.
Branch cares deeply about the environment and knows the value of community. She created the Alan Day Community Garden in Norway and has worked to preserve farmland. She is a good listener who is not afraid to reach out to and work with people who have different views to get things done.
I am tired of politics as usual in Augusta. I want a leader who is an independent thinker not beholden to special interests.
I will be voting for Katey Branch for the Maine Senate, District 19.
Dorothy Raymond, Norway
