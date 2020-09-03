WESTBROOK — Maine Credit Union League’s Campaign for Ending Hunger has donated $48,688 to Good Shepherd Food Bank’s COVID-19 response.

The money was raised in June as part of the Campaign for Ending Hunger $100,000 Challenge, a monthlong initiative that raised $230,000.

As part of the challenge, 75% of the funds raised online by Maine credit unions is going back to local communities in the form of financial support to food pantries and meal sites. The remaining funds raised are being added to a $100,000 donation made by Synergent, the Maine Credit Union League’s service subsidiary, to Good Shepherd Food Bank.

The COVID-19 pandemic has placed a strain on Maine’s hunger relief network. The demand for food assistance is high, while food donations have declined. Good Shepherd Food Bank estimates that it will need $6.3 million in additional resources in 2020 alone to help Mainers struggling with hunger.

