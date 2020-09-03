Is the state of Maine tracking cases that may be attributed to people who attended the motorcycle rally in Sturgis, South Dakota? I know of at least a dozen people who made the trip and two of those people have tested positive. Other people I know who went have not been tested, nor quarantined since their return to Maine.

Currently South Dakota is seeing a spike in positive cases — currently 52 cases per day — a large spike since the rally.

Do Maine health officials count cases that may have been contracted outside of Maine?

I think it deserves scrutiny.

Michael Dumas, Lewiston

« Previous

Next »