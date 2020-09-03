Is the state of Maine tracking cases that may be attributed to people who attended the motorcycle rally in Sturgis, South Dakota? I know of at least a dozen people who made the trip and two of those people have tested positive. Other people I know who went have not been tested, nor quarantined since their return to Maine.
Currently South Dakota is seeing a spike in positive cases — currently 52 cases per day — a large spike since the rally.
Do Maine health officials count cases that may have been contracted outside of Maine?
I think it deserves scrutiny.
Michael Dumas, Lewiston
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.