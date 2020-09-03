NORWAY — Gainful employment is not something that many ‘tweens spend much time dwelling on. Not so in the case of Kate Dilworth of Norway.

“I wanted a summer job but I was too young for regular work places,” Dilworth, who is now 13, said. “So I thought, why don’t I just do a little honor stand, a farm stand?

“I wanted my own money. I felt bad asking my parents for $5 so I could buy chips at the school store. I wanted to be able to buy my own clothes, have my own means. But now I’m starting to put money towards college, too.”

The Dilworths had a family garden every year so they decided to scale it up and Kate would earn her own money selling vegetables. She and her father Ted went to the National Resources Conservation Service and worked with them on best practices for production gardening and applied for a 26′ x 96’ high tunnel grant through its Environmental Quality Incentives Program.

After a couple years researching, planning and working through start-up, Dilworth’s vegetable business, Gibson Grove Farm, is in its first year of operation. It’s a family affair, but Dilworth calls the shots and runs the retail end herself.

“We have a good assortment of vegetables for sale,” Dilworth said. “Cucumbers, eggplant, sweet and hot peppers, cherry tomatoes, big tomatoes and an heirloom tomato that are ugly but really good for slicing. And we have Roma, which are good for canning and sauces.”

Farm stand sales vary from day-to-day, anywhere from a low of $20 or so to $120 on Aug. 19, their best day of the season so far.

“We never know which is going to be a lucky day,” said Dilworth of her big take. “We just had a lot of stuff out [last Wednesday], and we don’t even get most of our business during the week. It’s usually better on Fridays when people are coming out and driving by, and on weekends.”

The high tunnel was delivered to the Dilworth’s Norway home last September. The three did all the excavation and soil preparation together using a tractor borrowed from a family member. They built an eight-valve drip irrigation system themselves, tapping a hydrant off from their house well, installed the frame and and walls and then got their first lesson in Murphy’s Law of farming: the outer plastic “skin” had not been properly cut, so instead of having a giant sheet to pull over the frame they were stuck with a plastic loop.

“They were great,” Ted Dilworth said about the supplier. “I emailed him on a Sunday and he called me right back. We’d never put one together before and couldn’t figure out what to do with a loop. He’d seen it on a few others, and he told us to just try cutting it before returning it.

“We’d already tried putting it up before we realized it was a loop. So we had to pull everything down and open it up to cut it ourselves. But it worked.”

With the structure ready for operation, the Dilworks spent the winter working out their plans for planting and building the honor stand.

“Planning was hard because it took up most of our weekends,” Dilworth said. “We weren’t able to go skiing or other things.”

By the time COVID-19 hit in March and forced them to shelter at home, they were able to use that time to start all their plants from seed.

“During Zoom classes, I showed my science teacher what I was doing,” she said. “It wasn’t part of my classes, but we were waiting for kids to sign to start the class so I just asked if they wanted to see what I was doing with my high tunnel. It was like presenting to them.”

They lined the ground in the high tunnel with landscape fabric to eliminate the need for weeding and prepped the rows so everything would grow vertically rather than spread. And in May they spent about three weeks getting everything putting everything in the ground. They also added an outdoor garden with peas, beans and a raspberry patch that should start producing fruit next year.

Another lesson for Dilworth has been how to deal with the unexpected challenges of farming. The cucumber plants growing in the high tunnel became infected by a fungus brought in by a particular moth so they have harvested what they could save and are in the process of pulling the affected vines. The infestation started in early August – before it began Dilworth was picking more than two dozen a day.

“A lot of farmers have had cucumber damage this year,” Ted Dilworth said. “We could have sprayed but we are sticking with organic practices. They say if you spray and pick the next day the cucumbers will be fine but we decided we didn’t want to do that.”

The rest of the high tunnel is dedicated to cherry, Roma and Geronimo tomatoes, a lunchbox variety of specialty peppers and strawberries that run the length of an outer row. The strawberries should start to yield their first fruit next spring.

“We didn’t get any this year, which made me sad because I really like strawberries,” Dilworth said. “But we’ll have a lot next year which I’m super excited about.”

Dilworth spends one to two hours every morning picking vegetables and stocking the honor stand. She checks on it throughout the day to replenish it. She leaves produce that hasn’t sold out overnight to capture the business of early morning commuters and walkers. Evenings she runs the irrigation. And as she and her mother plant for late summer/early fall harvesting she is already looking ahead to next year’s business.

“We’ve had a lot of requests for pickling cukes, so we’re going to add those for next year,” she said. “And we’ll be able sell strawberries and raspberries. I’d also like to get a peach tree.

“We’re also going to have to get a bigger farm stand, too. We also want to start selling at farmer’s markets. I’m looking at Harrison right now and maybe Portland.”

“But we’ve been selling out almost every day with our little stand,” Ted Dilworth added.

“The honor system has worked really well,” Dilworth said. “We haven’t had any problems.”

Gibson Grove Farm’s honor vegetable stand is located on Greenwood Road in Norway and is stocked seven days a week.

