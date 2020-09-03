BATH — Scheduled performers in the September CCAC Real Outdoor Concert Series, presented by the Chocolate Church Arts Center, will include Pat Colwell and the Soul Sensations on Saturday, Sept. 12; the Mallett Brothers Band on Sunday, Sept. 20; and the Oshima Brothers on Saturday, Sept. 26. The concerts will take place either at the Maine Maritime Museum or at private outdoor areas revealed to ticket holders following purchase of tickets.

The concerts will be presented to audiences of no more than 100 people. Per Center for Disease Control guidelines and requirements from the state, audience members will be spaced at least six feet apart, and staff will enforce mask wearing, distancing, hand sanitizing and other health and safety measures at all events. For most shows, there will be two performances each day: 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Pat Colwell and the Soul Sensations perform a powerful mix of Motown and Memphis soul favorites. True to the genre, the band is complete with outstanding female singers and a full horn section. Their show on Saturday, Sept. 12, at Maine Maritime Museum, will highlight the music of the iconic Etta James, known for hits like “At Last,” “I’d Rather Go Blind” and “Tell Mama.” The band will also perform soul classics from the likes of Sam and Dave, the Supremes, Marvin Gaye, the Temptations and Aretha Franklin.

Sunday, Sept. 20, will bring a show from Maine’s own Mallett Brothers Band, who perform their own brand of independent rock and roll, Americana and country. Though they are proud to still call Maine their home, the band’s busy tour schedule across the country since 2009 has helped them to build a dedicated fan base across the U.S. With a style that ranges from alt-country to jam and roots rock, theirs is a musical melting pot that’s influenced equally by the singer-songwriter tradition and by harder rock, classic country and psychedelic sounds.

The CCAC ROCS shows will wrap up on Saturday, Sept. 26, with a show from Maine’s rising stars, Oshima Brothers. Raised in a musical family in rural Maine, the brothers have honed a harmony-rich blend of contemporary folk and acoustic pop. On stage, brothers Sean and Jamie create a surprisingly full sound with dynamic vocals, electric and acoustic guitars, octave bass, loops, and percussion. With singles like “These Cold Nights” and “Colorblind,” Oshima Brothers have scored hundreds of thousands of plays across music streaming services and views on YouTube.

Tickets prices vary for CCAC ROCS performances, and must be purchased in advance at www.chocolatechurcharts.org, or by calling 207-442-8455. All audience members are required to bring masks or other appropriate face coverings, which must be worn when checking in and purchasing concessions or merchandise.

The Chocolate Church Arts Center is at 804 Washington St. For more information, call the box office or visit the website.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: