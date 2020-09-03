Charges

Auburn

• David Schenk, 30, of 321 West Auburn Road, on a charge of driving while intoxicated, 12:15 a.m. Thursday on Summer Street.

Androscoggin County

• Joseph Provencher, 28, of 26 Kristy Lane, Sabattus, arrested by Sabattus police on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 10:23 p.m. Wednesday at that address.

• Andrew Deam, 30, of 25 Judson St., Mechanic Falls, arrested by Mechanic Falls police on charges of possession of scheduled drugs, reckless conduct with a firearm and possession of hypodermic apparatus, 1:24 a.m. Thursday at that address.

