The town of Turner and Androscoggin County lost a hero when Laurel Gagne died (Aug. 14).
Laurel and Lawrence and their extended family donated hours of time for Turner and the surrounding area. The family worked tirelessly for the fire department, dispatching and rescue work. They saved lives and dwellings with their knowledge. They also shared knowledge by holding classes.
Ralph Caldwell, Turner
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.