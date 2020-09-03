The town of Turner and Androscoggin County lost a hero when Laurel Gagne died (Aug. 14).

Laurel and Lawrence and their extended family donated hours of time for Turner and the surrounding area. The family worked tirelessly for the fire department, dispatching and rescue work. They saved lives and dwellings with their knowledge. They also shared knowledge by holding classes.

Ralph Caldwell, Turner

