As a lifelong Republican, born in South Paris and living in Fryeburg, I will cast my vote in support of Katey Branch this November.

Branch wants to restore what the citizens of Maine have lost to the self-interests and greed of Republican administrations.

Dedicated to improving people’s lives, she knows health care is about quality of life; that the education we provide now will shape the communities we live in in the future; and that addressing climate change now means that Mainers may continue to offer the resources essential for sustaining a strong local economy for generations to come.

Branch is committed to civil discourse and knows that listening to others is a must as she works to shape Maine’s future.

I encourage others to join me in support of Katey Branch for Maine Senate District 19.

Ryan Orlando, Fryeburg

