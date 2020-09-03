I have had the pleasure of knowing Jen Blastow for many years. I support her candidacy for House District 72 for many reasons: As a nurse practitioner for 18 years, she shows deep compassion for the people of this area. As a woman of science, she understands the threat that the twin crises of climate change and the COVID pandemic pose to our communities and to the planet. As a regular volunteer at the Alan Day Community Garden, she understands the inequity in our food and economic system that leaves too many behind.

Whether responding to a public health emergency or guiding the economic recovery, Blastow will provide strong leadership, guided by science and a compassionate vision, to usher Maine into the green economy of the future with opportunity for all Mainers.

I hope others will join me in voting for Jen Blastow in November.

Scott Vlaun, Otisfield

