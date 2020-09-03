HARRISON — Monday, September 7, Labor Day from 1-4 will be the last day the Mill site will be open this Covid 19 season. In addition to tours of the mill, the shingle mill will be in operation in the long shed, the blacksmith will be working in the blacksmith shop, the Homestead barn, & ice house will be open for tours.

Due the Covid 19, the Scribner homestead will not be open. Face coverings are required and safe distancing is encouraged in compliance with the State requirements for opening the mill this year.

The book “Scribner’s Mil”, that tells the story of its beginnings, the families, and those who worked at the mill will be available for purchase. A $5 donation for each adult is requested. Check our website scribnersmill.org for more information about the mill.

Scribner’s Mill is found south of Bolsters Mills on Jesse Mill Rd. crossing over the Crooked River Bridge into the Town of Harrison, the mill is on the left. From Routes 35 or 117, follow the Maine State Directional signs found at Carsley or Maple Ridge Roads respectively. For those following their GPS from Rte. 121, continue on Bolsters Mills Rd. to Jesse Mill Rd. instead of turning onto the Tamworth Rd.

