REGION — Western Maine Transportation Services (WMTS) has restored Monday through Friday demand-response public bus service in and around Farmington, Wilton, Jay and Livermore Falls, effective Tuesday, September 8.

WMTS has also restored the Second-Tuesday-of-the-month service between Farmington and Rangeley, and is offering trips between New Sharon and Farmington on Wednesdays.

Also available are 4 round-trips, Monday through Friday between Farmington and Lewiston, on the GreenLine commuter bus.

For more information, or to schedule a ride, call WMTS, one business day in advance, at 1-800-393-9335 selection 1, Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

To decrease the possibility of spreading COVID-19, WMTS is reducing the number of riders permitted on buses to allow distancing, requiring face coverings over mouth and nose, and cleaning high-touch surfaces frequently.

Western Maine Transportation Services, Inc., is a non-profit 501(c)(3) regional transportation corporation, created by statute in 1976 and appointed by MaineDOT to provide public transportation.

WMTS will not discriminate on the basis of any characteristic protected by law, including Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, as amended. WMTS, 76 Merrow Road, Auburn, ME 04210

