I am so discouraged by today’s politics. Democrats and Republicans have often disagreed on the best way to get things done. What is different today is the hatred and contempt of those on the other side, the character assassination and vicious attacks claiming that the other side is not just wrong, but evil and bent on destroying democracy.

Dehumanizing the other side is the first step to justifying violence against the other.

I have witnessed many difficult times in this country. Now, if we disagree with someone, that person must be evil, must hate this country, must want to destroy democracy.

I am Christian and was taught that we are all brothers and sisters and should love one another.

We are facing very difficult times. We must try to find common ground and pull together or we will pull this country apart. I do not believe that what most people want is so vastly different.

For myself, I want to work hard, love my family, enjoy time with my friends and, hopefully, leave the world a bit better than when I got here.

We are all Americans, even when we disagree.

Cynthia Arn, Auburn